Switzerland suspends expulsions of Iranian citizens
Iranian citizens are currently not being expelled from Switzerland due to the regime's brutal repression of demonstrations in Iran, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) said on Sunday night.
The measure also applies to rejected asylum-seekers.
The decision was taken on January 13, a spokesman for the SEM confirmed to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS, quoting information from Swiss public broadcaster SRF. The negative decisions are accompanied by a provisional admission, he said.
The situation in Iran is uncertain and difficult to assess since the demonstrations began in December, the spokesman added.
However, asylum-seekers who have committed crimes or who pose a threat to Switzerland’s internal or external security are excluded from this change in practice, the spokesman emphasised.
