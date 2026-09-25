Sense of solidarity deeply rooted in Switzerland, says survey

Sense of solidarity deeply rooted, according to Swiss Solidarity survey Keystone-SDA

The spirit of solidarity is deeply rooted in Switzerland, according to a survey by Swiss Solidarity. However, the many current crises are prompting many donors to think more carefully about their support.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Solidaritätsgedanke gemäss Glückskette-Umfrage tief verankert Original Read more: Solidaritätsgedanke gemäss Glückskette-Umfrage tief verankert

It all began on September 26, 1946, with a broadcast by Radio Sottens, the predecessor of Swiss public broadcaster RTS. Over the years, Swiss Solidarity has developed into a successful national charity: 275 fundraising campaigns have raised a total of CHF2.2 billion ($2.65 billion), Swiss Solidarity announced on Friday.

Aid projects in 124 countries were supported, including many in Switzerland. Donations totalling CHF227.7 million following the 2004 tsunami in South-East Asia represent the highest amount raised.

To mark its 80th anniversary, Swiss Solidarity has published its Solidarity Barometer for the third time. According to the results of the representative survey, 95% of the population consider acts of solidarity to be important for living together in society. This high level of importance is evident across generations and demographic groups, it said.

At the same time, the survey reveals that only 68% perceive Swiss society as a whole to be characterised by solidarity. So, while solidarity is held in high regard as a fundamental value, it is evidently not perceived to the same extent in everyday life, Swiss Solidarity notes.

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More Foreign Affairs Swiss Solidarity celebrates 75 years of helping people in need This content was published on Over the years, the ‘humanitarian arm’ of Swiss public broadcasting has raised a total of nearly CHF2 billion. Read more: Swiss Solidarity celebrates 75 years of helping people in need

Multitude of crises leads to more careful consideration

According to the survey, the many current crises are leading donors to consider more carefully where they direct their support. Some 76% of those surveyed felt it was important to check whether someone really deserved support; 42% wanted to limit aid to people who had fallen on hard times through no fault of their own.

On balance, however, the willingness to donate remains stable: for 60%, it has remained the same; for 28%, it has increased; while 8% of respondents reported a decline.

The representative survey was carried out by gfs.bern and the Ceps at the University of Basel. Between June 4 and July 1, 2026, a total of 1,618 residents aged 18 and over were surveyed.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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