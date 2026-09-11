Several killed in Dutch coach crash in Swiss Alps

The accident occurred at around 4:45 pm on Thursday. The vehicle was travelling from Zernez towards Susch in canton Graubünden when it collided with the crash barrier. Keystone-SDA

A Dutch tourist coach crashed in the southeastern Swiss Alps on Thursday afternoon, leaving several people dead and others injured, police say.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Des morts et blessés dans un accident de car hollandais aux Grisons Original Read more: Des morts et blessés dans un accident de car hollandais aux Grisons

The Graubünden cantonal police have not provided a precise toll. A press conference is expected on Friday.

The coach, which belongs to the tour operator Oad, was carrying 48 passengers, the Dutch Federation of Travel Agencies (ANVR) told the AFP news agency.

All the passengers were Dutch citizens on a tour. The passengers had set off from the Netherlands on Monday and were on a day trip to Switzerland from Austria.

Coach hit crash barrier

The accident occurred at around 4:45 pm. The vehicle was travelling from Zernez towards Susch in canton Graubünden when it collided with the crash barrier. It then left the road and overturned on its side below the carriageway, said Roman Rüegg, spokesperson for the cantonal police, speaking to the media at the scene that evening.

Numerous emergency services were mobilised, including helicopters. A hotline has been set up for relatives and consulates in connection with the accident. The contact number is 081 256 56 56 at the Graubünden Cantonal Police operations centre.

Gateway to national park

Swiss President Guy Parmelin said he was “deeply shocked”. His thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.

On the social media platform X, Parmelin also thanked the many rescue workers for their efforts. The relevant Swiss authorities will ensure that a comprehensive and thorough investigation is carried out to shed light on all the circumstances of the accident, Parmelin added.

Following the accident, the road between Zernez and Susch was closed. The police have not specified when this route might reopen. Zernez is the gateway to the Swiss national park, a vast, largely unspoilt Alpine area covering approximately 170 km².

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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