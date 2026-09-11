Several killed in Dutch coach crash in Swiss Alps
A Dutch tourist coach crashed in the southeastern Swiss Alps on Thursday afternoon, leaving several people dead and others injured, police say.
The Graubünden cantonal police have not provided a precise toll. A press conference is expected on Friday.
The coach, which belongs to the tour operator Oad, was carrying 48 passengers, the Dutch Federation of Travel Agencies (ANVR) told the AFP news agency.
All the passengers were Dutch citizens on a tour. The passengers had set off from the Netherlands on Monday and were on a day trip to Switzerland from Austria.
Coach hit crash barrier
The accident occurred at around 4:45 pm. The vehicle was travelling from Zernez towards Susch in canton Graubünden when it collided with the crash barrier. It then left the road and overturned on its side below the carriageway, said Roman Rüegg, spokesperson for the cantonal police, speaking to the media at the scene that evening.
Numerous emergency services were mobilised, including helicopters. A hotline has been set up for relatives and consulates in connection with the accident. The contact number is 081 256 56 56 at the Graubünden Cantonal Police operations centre.
Gateway to national park
Swiss President Guy Parmelin said he was “deeply shocked”. His thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.
On the social media platform X, Parmelin also thanked the many rescue workers for their efforts. The relevant Swiss authorities will ensure that a comprehensive and thorough investigation is carried out to shed light on all the circumstances of the accident, Parmelin added.
Following the accident, the road between Zernez and Susch was closed. The police have not specified when this route might reopen. Zernez is the gateway to the Swiss national park, a vast, largely unspoilt Alpine area covering approximately 170 km².
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.