Swiss defence ministry unhappy with delayed projects
Several major programmes of the Swiss defence ministry, notably Air2030, are in the red and are experiencing delays. They are not progressing satisfactorily, the ministry said on Thursday.
“I don’t want to sugarcoat things: I’m not satisfied with the situation as a whole,” Robert Scheidegger, Deputy Secretary General of the defence ministry, told the media in Bern.
The planned acquisition of 36 F-35 fighter jets is rated red. The United States has been adamant about the price. They point to additional costs due to inflation, changes in raw material prices and other factors.
Additional credit will be required to carry out the work on the Payerne, Emmen and Meirigen air bases for the stationing and operation of the fleet of new combat aircraft.
The purchase of the Patriot system is also behind schedule. Switzerland is no longer a priority for delivery.
