Several people injured as plane crashes in Switzerland

Several occupants of a plane injured in Leuzigen (BE) Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Several people were injured when an aircraft crashed on Thursday in the Swiss canton of Bern.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Plusieurs occupants d’un avion blessés à Leuzigen (BE) Original Read more: Plusieurs occupants d’un avion blessés à Leuzigen (BE)

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Bernese cantonal police have given no further details, including the type of aircraft or the state of health of the occupants.

Rescue operations were still underway in the early afternoon, added the police, reversing a report published on the Blick website.

The site of the accident is close to the regional airfield at Grenchen, canton Solothurn.

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.