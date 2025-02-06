Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Several people injured as plane crashes in Switzerland

Several occupants of a plane injured in Leuzigen (BE)
Several occupants of a plane injured in Leuzigen (BE) Keystone-SDA
Several people injured as plane crashes in Switzerland
Several people were injured when an aircraft crashed on Thursday in the Swiss canton of Bern.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Bernese cantonal police have given no further details, including the type of aircraft or the state of health of the occupants.

Rescue operations were still underway in the early afternoon, added the police, reversing a report published on the Blick website.

The site of the accident is close to the regional airfield at Grenchen, canton Solothurn.

News

Swiss Television plans to cut 50 jobs

More

Swiss public television to cut 50 jobs

This content was published on Swiss public television SRF will axe 50 full-time positions by the beginning of next year as it aims to make CHF9 million in savings.

Read more: Swiss public television to cut 50 jobs

