Several people injured as plane crashes in Switzerland

Bernese cantonal police have given no further details, including the type of aircraft or the state of health of the occupants.
Rescue operations were still underway in the early afternoon, added the police, reversing a report published on the Blick website.
The site of the accident is close to the regional airfield at Grenchen, canton Solothurn.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
