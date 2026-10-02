Sharp rise in business insolvencies in Switzerland
In the first nine months of the year 11,412 companies went bankrupt in Switzerland, 37% more than in the same period of 2025.
The sectors most affected are construction (1,380 businesses affected, +13%), catering (1,019, +20%) and retail (895, +51%).
The figures were published on Friday by Crif, a company specialising in anti-fraud measures, credit checks and information services for businesses and individuals.
One of the reasons for the observed increase, however, lies in a change in the law: since January 1, 2025, tax debts of companies listed in the commercial register may also be enforced through bankruptcy proceedings, whereas previously the authorities could only collect unpaid taxes through seizure.
At regional level, it is worth noting that both Ticino (+48% to 721) and Graubünden (+95% to 218) show figures above the national average. In absolute terms, the highest number of bankruptcies was recorded in Zurich (+28% to 1,850), Geneva (+65% to 1,369) and Vaud (+30% to 1,006).
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Also start-ups
Where there are closures, there are also start-ups: between January and September, 40,487 new companies were established, representing a year-on-year increase of 2%.
Leading the way are business consultancy (3,499 new firms, +25%), the property sector (3,032, +6%), construction (2,896, +5%) and retail trade (2,823, -12%). At cantonal level, both Ticino (+9% to 1,806) and Graubünden (+8.1% to 853) are showing particular dynamism.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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