Swiss shops will not be open more often on Sundays
The Senate has rejected a proposal to allow stores in Switzerland to open on 12 Sundays a year, compared with the current four.
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After the debate on Tuesday, the Senate decided, by 22 votes against 21 with one abstention, not to consider the draft of its Economic Affairs and Taxation Committee. A “Sunday alliance” of members from the Social Democratic Party, the Green Party, the Centre Party, and the Swiss People’s Party prevailed.
The issue now goes to the House of Representatives.
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The debate over more flexible shop opening hours has long been a recurring issue in Switzerland and, from Monday to Saturday, falls under cantonal responsibility. When it comes to Sundays, federal law applies, in particular the Labour Act.
Municipalities and cantons may authorise a maximum of four Sundays per year for permit-free Sunday sales. For the time being, this will remain the case.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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