Shortage of skilled labour eases in Switzerland
The shortage of skilled labour in Switzerland has decreased significantly for the second year in a row, according to the personnel service provider Adecco.
Specifically, the skills shortage index compiled by Adecco is around 22% below the previous year’s figure. According to the evaluation, this dynamic can be explained by the fact that the number of vacancies has fallen (-8%) on the one hand and that there has been a 17% increase in job seekers compared to the previous year on the other.
However, the situation is still tense in some professions. For example, the high demand for well-trained staff in the healthcare sector has hardly diminished. Specialist doctors, nurses and pharmacists are still in particular demand. Staff are also being sought in the construction, mechanical engineering and electrical engineering sectors.
Meanwhile, according to Adecco, there is already an oversupply of skilled labour in most occupational groups. This includes office, administrative and commercial specialists as well as ICT and IT professions. “According to recent studies, both groups are considered to be particularly exposed to AI,” it says.
Looking at the individual language regions, the shortage of skilled labour has eased more in German-speaking Switzerland than in the rest of Switzerland.
The shortage of skilled workers has decreased by 23% in the German-speaking part of the country and by 17% in Latin-speaking Switzerland, which is slightly below the 2019 level.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
