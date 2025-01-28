Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Simplon Tunnel renovation leads to restrictions on train services

Simplon tunnel renovation leads to restrictions on train services
Simplon tunnel renovation leads to restrictions on train services Keystone-SDA
Simplon Tunnel renovation leads to restrictions on train services
The Simplon railroad tunnel between Valais in southwest Switzerland and Italy will be renovated over the next four years. The first construction phase will begin at the beginning of February and last until the end of July. The construction work will have a particular impact on the BLS car loading timetable.

Keystone-SDA

Instead of every 1.5 hours, the car loading trains between Brig in Valais and Iselle in Italy will run every two hours, the Swiss Federal Railways and BLS said on Monday. However, the majority of RegioExpress trains between Brig and Domodossola will run every two hours. The railroad companies ask travellers to consult the online timetable.

According to the federal railways and BLS, the entire 20-kilometre length of the east tunnel of the Simplon Tunnel needs to be renovated. Parts of the vault will be repaired and the drainage will be optimised.

The work will take place over a period of six months each year from 2025 to 2028. It will be coordinated with the work in other Swiss tunnels to ensure a minimum number of passenger and freight trains through the Alps, according to the press release.

Fewer trains to Milan

Work is also being carried out on the railroad infrastructure between Domodossola and Milan in Italy. From June 8 to July 27 and from August 31 to September 12, the line between Domodossola and Milan will be completely closed to rail traffic.

As a result, all EuroCity trains between Domodossola and Milan will be cancelled. According to the federal railways, a replacement concept with buses is being developed. In addition, instead of four EuroCity trains in each direction, only three will run between Basel-Bern-Milan and Geneva-Brig-Milan during the week all year round.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

