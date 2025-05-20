The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Situation calm overnight above Swiss village facing avalanche

Situation above Blatten VS remained calm during the night
Situation above Blatten VS remained calm during the night Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Situation calm overnight above Swiss village facing avalanche
Listening: Situation calm overnight above Swiss village facing avalanche

The situation in the Valais village of Blatten, which is threatened by a landslide, remained calm on Monday night. The anxiety continues, however, especially for the 300 evacuated residents.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

There were no major collapses on the Kleine Nesthorn during the night, said a spokesperson for the Lötschental regional command centre early on Tuesday morning at the request of the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

The last major collapse above Blatten occurred early on Monday evening. Part of the summit broke off in pieces between 5pm and 6pm, the spokesman told Keystone-SDA late in the evening. The demolition was first reported by the Walliser Bote and Swiss radio and television.

+ Landslide threat: authorities order evacuation of Swiss mountain village

According to the spokesperson from the regional command staff, 150,000 to 200,000 cubic metres of rock came loose. However, this was not the expected major event. It is expected that further pieces of rock will come loose.

Population evacuated due to landslide risk

At the last count, one to three million cubic metres of rockfall material was expected, said Alban Brigger, engineer for natural hazards in Upper Valais, on Monday afternoon. It is a matter of hours and not necessarily days that there will be further demolitions. “Our aim is to ensure that no one is harmed,” said Brigger at a media conference.

More

The mayor of Blatten, Matthias Bellwald, told the media: “Five days ago, nobody would have thought that a mountain that we have admired for years and considered immovable would move.” The subsidence on the Kleiner Nesthorn has accelerated rapidly since last week and the cracks have become visible, according to the mayor.

The evacuation of the entire village was therefore ordered. It was uncertain when the 300 people would be able to return to their homes. “We hope that people will be able to return as quickly as possible,” said Bellwald.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
19 Likes
33 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Financial crisis hits the WHO

More

WHO opens annual meeting amid financial crisis

This content was published on The World Health Organization (WHO) boss, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says the Geneva-based UN agency has revised down its budget to $4.2 billion (CHF3.5 billion) for 2026-2027.

Read more: WHO opens annual meeting amid financial crisis
Bern police uncover major case of human trafficking

More

Swiss police break up major Chinese trafficking ring

This content was published on Bern cantonal police have smashed a major human trafficking ring. Five people are accused of luring over 100 Chinese women to Switzerland to exploit them as sex workers.

Read more: Swiss police break up major Chinese trafficking ring
Switzerland announces funding of 80 million dollars for the WHO

More

Switzerland pledges $80 million to WHO

This content was published on Switzerland plans to give an additional $80 million (CHF67 million) for the 2025-2028 period to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is facing financial difficulties.

Read more: Switzerland pledges $80 million to WHO

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR