The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Situation in Blatten stable but steady rockfall continues

Situation in Blatten VS stable - steady rockfall continues
Situation in Blatten VS stable - steady rockfall continues Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Situation in Blatten stable but steady rockfall continues
Listening: Situation in Blatten stable but steady rockfall continues

The situation in the landslide area of Blatten in southwestern Switzerland remained stable on Monday night. There were no recognisable changes on the Birch Glacier. On the Kleine Nesthorn, however, smaller rockfalls continue to occur.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This is also why the debris cone at the bottom of the valley is still not accessible and has not been cleared for clearing work, Fernando Lehner from the regional command staff told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA on enquiry. The corridor above the glacier holds around 300,000 cubic metres of rock.

Partial inspections by experts were planned for Tuesday. This should allow the natural hazard assessment to be updated. It was also clarified whether individual zones could be authorised to carry out certain work in consultation with the management team.

Lehner explained that the construction of a rescue road to Ried and Eisten, the clearing of the new bed of the River Lonza and the removal of alluvial debris by helicopter have priority.

The search for the missing man, which had been resumed the previous day, was continued. The 64-year-old local man had apparently been surprised by the glacier collapse on Wednesday afternoon when he was looking after his sheep.

+ Flood risk threatens Swiss valley after ‘millennium event’ glacier collapse

Lake level stable

The level of the lake behind the debris cone has stabilised in the meantime, the regional command staff wrote in a press release. There are currently no particular challenges with regard to the weather situation.

The lake was created by the dammed Lonza. From Friday onwards, the water slowly began to make its way out of the dam. At times, there was a great danger of the lake overflowing and causing flooding further down the Lötschental valley. Emergency services are constantly monitoring the situation.

+ Blatten: top Swiss politician appeals for solidarity with landslide victims

The river continued to fill the reservoir in Ferden, which had been emptied as a precautionary measure. Because the concentration of sediment in the water was too high, it was still not possible to pump water out using turbines, Lehner said. The bottom outlet of the reservoir therefore remained partially open. This measure allows the water to flow from the reservoir into the Lonza.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
27 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Zurich FDP politician Vreni Spoerry dies aged 87

More

Influential Swiss politician Vreni Spoerry dies aged 87

This content was published on Zurich politician Vreni Spoerry died on Thursday at the age of 87. She was extremely influential in federal financial policy for 20 years as a member of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Read more: Influential Swiss politician Vreni Spoerry dies aged 87
Meyer Burger at the end credits

More

Swiss company Meyer Burger goes bust

This content was published on In the US, production has been stopped and 280 employees laid off. For the German subsidiaries – with over 600 employees – insolvency proceedings have been filed.

Read more: Swiss company Meyer Burger goes bust
ILO chief ready to face up to "duty of reform" and "rigour

More

ILO chief ready to face up to necessary reforms

This content was published on At the start of the 113th International Labour Conference in Geneva, Houngbo called for a "more efficient" organisation in front of the 187 member states

Read more: ILO chief ready to face up to necessary reforms

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR