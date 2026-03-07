Situation still tense in Swiss hospitals, says association director

Anne-Geneviève Bütikofer (right), the director of the Swiss Hospital Association H+. Keystone-SDA

The situation in Swiss medical institutions remains “extremely tense”, with more patients, fewer staff, and tight finances, according to the head of the national umbrella organisation of Swiss hospitals H+.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Situation toujours tendue pour les hôpitaux, estime la cheffe de H+ Original Read more: Situation toujours tendue pour les hôpitaux, estime la cheffe de H+

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“On top of this, there are growing administrative burdens, often unfunded, which take up medical and nursing time to the detriment of patients,” Anne-Geneviève Bütikofer said in an interview published on Saturday by Le Temps. “I wouldn’t say [hospitals] are ‘in intensive care’, but rather under ‘close observation’,” she added.

Bütikofer said that political pressure linked to rising costs has led to underfunding of 25% in outpatient care and 10% in inpatient care. “This means that current rates cover only 75% of the services provided. Hospitals have to make up for this shortfall from their reserves or profits.”

More

More Health systems Swiss hospitals faced CHF750 million loss in 2024 This content was published on Swiss hospitals face a CHF750 million loss in 2024 despite rising turnover. Read more: Swiss hospitals faced CHF750 million loss in 2024

Unsustainable organisation

According to a study commissioned by H+, published in November 2025, the Swiss hospital landscape is not organised in a sustainable way: demand for healthcare services is increasing, the shortage of qualified staff is increasingly acute, and tariffs do not cover costs. The study called for better coordination and collaboration between hospitals, boosted outpatient care, and faster digitalisation.

The transformation within the overall hospital organisation “is already underway”, Bütikofer told Le Temps. “This can be clearly seen in hospitals that cooperate or operate in graduated and coordinated networks.” Healthcare professionals work together to determine which services should be provided where, and with what level of experience and quality, she explained, emphasising that certain highly specialised activities cannot be maintained everywhere if hospitals want to “guarantee safety and excellence”.

To prevent the system from deteriorating, Bütikofer outlined three priorities: “guaranteeing access to and quality of care, relieving staff and bringing funding closer to the reality of costs”.

However, she added, the issue of rising costs is key. “Unlike in other sectors, medical fees are not automatically adjusted for inflation. Salaries and material costs are increasing, but revenues remain unchanged, creating a structural imbalance.”

Adapted from French by AI/dos

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories