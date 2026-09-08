SIX launches new service for European stock market data
The Swiss stock exchange operator SIX is launching a new service for real-time stock market data. The platform gives professional market participants and retail investors access to price data from stock exchanges in Switzerland, the UK and 16 EU markets.
According to a statement issued on Tuesday, at the heart of the service, known as “SIX Market Signal”, is a real-time data feed called 1BBO. This displays the best available bid and ask prices for each share. The data is sourced from, among others, the SIX Swiss Exchange, the Spanish stock exchange BME and the trading platform Aquis Exchange.
For institutional clients, this is intended to make stock market data more easily accessible even outside the actual trading departments. SIX cites asset management, comparative analysis and compliance as possible areas of application. Retail investors, meanwhile, can access real-time stock market data directly.
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Expansion planned in the EU and the UK
The data may also be used via digital interfaces (APIs) for the development and training of trading models, as well as for applications utilising artificial intelligence. In addition to retail investors, fintech firms, banks and brokers could integrate the service into their own applications.
The new service is now available to institutional clients. Retail clients in Switzerland can also subscribe to the service directly. A launch for retail clients in the EU and the UK is planned for a later date.
SIX operates, among other things, the Swiss and Spanish stock exchanges and offers services relating to securities, financial information and payment transactions. The company is owned by around 120 financial institutions.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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