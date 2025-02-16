Ski camps in Switzerland reached record level in 2024

Ski camps in Switzerland reached a record level in 2024 Keystone-SDA

Almost 130,000 children and young people in Switzerland took part in a winter sports camp in 2024. This is the highest number in the last 20 years, according to figures from the Federal Office of Sport (Baspo).

The number of ski camps has remained relatively stable over the years. With the exception of the pandemic years 2021 and 2022, around 95,000 to 130,000 children and young people in Switzerland attended a winter sports camp co-financed by the federal Youth and Sport (Y+S) sports promotion programme every year between 2003 and 2024. Schools can apply for support from the Y+S for ski camps that last four days or longer.

According to Baspo, 2,788 winter sports camps with a total of 128,498 participants were registered with Y+S in 2024. In the previous year, the number was significantly lower at around 112,000 children and young people.

The number of participants in these camps fell slightly between 2003 and 2010, but has been rising again since then. “It’s a kind of tradition that continues,” Yann Bourquin, an employee of the sports office of the canton of Fribourg, told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

In 2020, the federal government increased significantly the financial support from Y+S for snow sports camps. Since then, schools have received CHF16 ($17.80) per day per participant for winter sports camps, compared to CHF7.60 previously.

