Technical glitch reduces Zurich airport landing capacity
A technical glitch has forced Swiss air traffic control service Skyguide to reduce landing capacity at Zurich airport by 30%.
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The action is being taken as a precautionary measure until the technical issue in its control centre can be fixed.
The problem at the control centre in Dübendorf, canton Zurich, affects the display of individual flights approaching Zurich. However, Skyguide said that flight safety remains guaranteed at all times.
According to Skyguide, a system that supports air traffic controllers in guiding incoming aircraft does not reliably display aircraft with major delays. Instead, the controllers would hand over the flights concerned using a tried-and-tested manual procedure, which takes more time.
The air traffic control technicians are working to rectify the problem, according to the press release. Skyguide regrets the inconvenience caused to partners, customers and passengers.
The air traffic controller will provide further information during the course of the morning.
Adapted from German by AI/mga
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