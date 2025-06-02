The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Delayed flights expected at Geneva airport due to air traffic control issue

Skyguide reduces approaches at Geneva Airport as a precautionary measure
Skyguide reduces approaches at Geneva Airport as a precautionary measure Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Delayed flights expected at Geneva airport due to air traffic control issue
Listening: Delayed flights expected at Geneva airport due to air traffic control issue

Skyguide air traffic control reduced the number of approaches at Geneva Airport by 20% on Monday as a precautionary measure for safety reasons. Delays are to be expected.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This is a temporary safety measure due to a latent technical problem, Skyguide wrote in a communiqué early on Monday morning.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The reduced capacities will therefore apply until a solution to the problem can be implemented. According to a Skyguide spokesperson, it was initially unclear how long this would take. “We are working on it at full speed,” she said.

In concrete terms, the measure means that the approach rate will be reduced by 20% per hour, the spokeswoman said. It was up to the airlines to decide whether flights would be cancelled as a result.

Radar images briefly lost

In recent months, air traffic control has experienced seven malfunctions in a system that provides air traffic controllers with radar images, Skyguide wrote. The safety of air traffic was not jeopardised at any time. Due to the malfunction, individual working positions lost the image for a few seconds.

More

The problem occurred mainly in Geneva. Skyguide will update the affected systems in the coming days, first in Geneva and then in Zurich. The system updates will be implemented at night so as not to disrupt flight operations. “There are currently no plans to reduce the approach rate in Zurich due to this fault,” said the air traffic control spokeswoman.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
26 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
24 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR