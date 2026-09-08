Swiss simulate landslides using 3D model of Blatten
Researchers at the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) have created a detailed 3D model of the Blatten region in southwestern Switzerland to study mass movements. The experiments are intended to help assess natural hazards more reliably.
The experiments are intended to improve the reliability of computer models which cantonal and municipal authorities will use in future to assess risks to settlements and infrastructure, the SLF announced on Tuesday. For the experiments, the landscape around Blatten was recreated on a scale of 1:577.
The model is housed in a former military bunker near Davos. It measures 5.4 metres by 4.5 metres and consists of 56 individual parts, which took around 100 days to print. According to the researchers, this represents a long-term investment in research.
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In the experiments, a mixture of water, sand and clay is channelled over the model. Cameras, lasers and sensors measure, among other things, the speed, the discharge level and the deposits resulting from the artificially generated mass movement.
“We are currently particularly interested in the influence of terrain curvature on flow dynamics,” said Johan Gaume, head of the Alpine Landslides research group at the SLF.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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