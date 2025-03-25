SlowUp cycle ride celebrates quarter-century in Switzerland
Twenty-five years ago slowUp was launched as a pilot project for Expo.02 on the shores of Lake Morat in western Switzerland. Since then, car-free discovery days have become widespread across the country and have become a must for people of all ages who enjoy physical activity.
The slowUp Ticino will kick off the season on April 13, the event organisers announced on Monday. On April 27, it will be the turn of slowUp Lake Morat to invite cycling and rollerblading enthusiasts to come along for the ride. Until the end of September, 16 slowUp discovery days are planned throughout Switzerland and neighbouring France.
It will be possible to discover an attractive region and lively localities by muscle power alone, on safe roads that are free of all motor vehicles.
Since its creation in 2000, slowUp External linkhas become one of the biggest mass sport events in Switzerland. New regions regularly express an interest in organising the event. The 309 slowUp days organised to date have attracted eight million people.
