Rockfalls measured above Swiss village

In 2023, a huge flow of debris stopped just before the edge of the village. Keystone-SDA

A series of small rockfalls occurred above the village of Brienz/Brinzauls in eastern Switzerland between July 9 and 12.

3 minutes

According to the municipality of Albula, the overall situation remains tense. Several people disregarded the ban on entering the area around the village.

The series of “smaller rockfalls” from the eastern plateau and the so-called front above the village of Brienz/Brinzauls comprised several thousand cubic metres, the municipality of Albula said on Friday in its information bulletin on the landslide. The debris fell onto the “Schutthalde oben” area and significantly accelerated this landslide. However, the speed of the plateau has decreased slightly.

Following the heavy rainfall at the beginning of July, the speed of the landslide has now calmed down somewhat, for example in the village itself. However, if it rains again, the eastern plateau area, for example, could accelerate again. “The risk situation could therefore quickly escalate again,” the bulletin stated.

The authorities are therefore maintaining the red danger level. The ban on entering the village of Brienz/Brinzauls and its surroundings therefore remains in place.

Several people disregarded the access ban

According to the municipality of Albula, several people have disregarded this access ban in recent weeks. Most of them were cyclists who “obviously did not want to make the diversions via Tiefencastel”. The individuals were reported to the police and must expect a fine.

The village of Brienz/Brinzauls, which belongs to the municipality of Albula, has been evacuated again for several months. In 2023, a huge flow of debris stopped just before the edge of the village. The volume of rock that slid off amounted to 1.7 million cubic metres. Now, in extreme cases, the mass of the landslide could be even greater.

