“We are aware that the negative interest rate can have undesirable side effects, for example for savers and pension funds,” it says.
“The hurdle to reintroducing it is high,” said SNB President Martin Schlegel in an interview with Migros Magazin. The SNB recently lowered the key interest rate to zero and will announce its next monetary policy decision on September 25.
On the question of whether the SNB had shot its monetary policy powder too early, Schlegel emphasised that forward-looking action is key. “In monetary policy, you can’t wait and see when a decision is necessary. Otherwise you have to take stronger countermeasures later,” he said.
Schlegel reacted calmly to the strength of the franc. “Exchange rates can hardly be predicted. The franc has mainly appreciated against the dollar. In real terms, however, the appreciation is not as great as it seems at first glance.”
Commenting on the impact of the US tariffs, Schlegel said they initially create a lot of uncertainty. “Many companies are investing less, and that has a negative impact on the economy. Individual companies may be severely affected, but the overall impact remains to be seen,” he said.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into 0045nglish. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
This content was published on
The 23rd Fantoche International Animation Film Festival attracted around 22,000 admissions during its six-day run in Baden, northern Switzerland. Both the international and the Swiss main prize went to Lea Favre.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.