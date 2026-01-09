Swiss National Bank makes CHF26 billion profit
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has once again made a high profit in 2025. The government and cantons will benefit accordingly.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Specifically, according to provisional calculations, the SNB is reporting a profit of around CHF26 billion ($32.5 billion) for 2025. In 2024, it reported a record surplus of CHF80.7 billion.
According to a statement on Friday, the high price of gold made a considerable contribution to this: the SNB posted a valuation gain of CHF36.3 billion on its gold holdings.
The central bank reported a loss of around CHF9 billion on its foreign currency positions. Swiss franc positions recorded a loss of CHF900 million.
+ Swiss banks less optimistic due to lower interest rates
According to the SNB, the allocation to the provisions for currency reserves will amount to CHF12.7 billion. After taking into account the distribution reserve of CHF12.9 billion, this results in a balance sheet profit of around CHF26 billion.
This will enable a dividend payment of CHF15 per share, which corresponds to the maximum amount stipulated by law, as well as a profit distribution to the government and cantons totalling CHF4 billion, according to the statement. This compares to CHF3 billion in the previous year.
The detailed report on the annual financial statements with the final figures will be published on March 2.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.