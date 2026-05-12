UNICEF: social background influences academic chances in Switzerland
Children's educational opportunities in Switzerland are heavily dependent on their family background, according to a UNICEF analysis. Switzerland's social state partly mitigates absolute poverty, but inequalities persist at the start of life.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In an international comparison, Switzerland is one of the countries where the gap in results between privileged and disadvantaged young people is particularly wide, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in a press release on Tuesday.
According to the organisation, 91% of young people from privileged households acquire basic skills. This figure is only 46% among disadvantaged young people. The parents’ level of education, financial resources and day-to-day support are decisive factors.
A worsening situation
Social inequalities also have consequences outside school: young people from low-income households declare themselves to be significantly less satisfied with their lives, according to the press release.
+ What it’s like to be a poor child in wealthy Switzerland
There are also differences when it comes to diet: while 52% of privileged young people eat vegetables every day, this figure is only 43% among disadvantaged young people.
UNICEF warns that these inequalities have worsened in recent years. In Switzerland, both child poverty and income inequality have increased by more than 10% over the last ten years. “Switzerland is one of the OECD countries that has seen the greatest increase in these areas”.
These results are taken from a UNICEF survey on the situation of children in rich countries.
Adapted from French by AI/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.