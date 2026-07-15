Society of Saint Pius X appeals excommunication by Catholic church
The Society of Saint Pius X has lodged a preliminary appeal against the excommunication of its six bishops by the Vatican. The Holy See had taken this decision on July 2, the day after their ordination in Switzerland.
The so-called preliminary appeal was lodged on July 11. It follows the decision taken by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith to excommunicate all the bishops of the Fraternity.
“This step, which is a prerequisite for the possible lodging of a hierarchical appeal, has the effect of suspending the implementation of the decree, in accordance with the Code of Canon Law,” states the Society of Saint Pius X on its website.
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Switzerland’s cautious relationship with the Vatican
On July 1, the Swiss priest Pascal Schreiber, his American counterpart Michael Goldade, and the French priests Michel Poinsinet de Sivry and Marc Hanappier were ordained as bishops in Ecône in the Swiss canton of Valais. All four were excommunicated by Rome on July 2, as were the other bishops of the Society of Saint Pius X Spaniard Alfonso de Galarreta and Bernard Fellay from Valais.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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