Swiss film journalist Sennhauser wins ‘Prix d’honneur’
The Prix d'honneur prize of the 61st Solothurn Film Days, endowed with CHF10,000, is to be awarded to film journalist Michael Sennhauser, a leading figure in the field in German-speaking Switzerland.
The award will be presented on January 22.
Sennhauser has written about cinema, in particular Swiss cinema, for more than 30 years. “He has enthused a wide audience about Swiss cinema thanks to his knowledge, analytical acumen and passion for film,” the film festival wrote.
Taking early retirement from 2024, for 26 years, Sennhauser was film editor of Swiss public broadcaster’s SRF 2 Kultur.
During his career, he received the Prix Pathé (2010) and the Greulich Kulturpreis (2016). In parallel to his work at the Swiss-German radio station, Sennhauser was co-chairman of the Locarno Film Festival’s Semaine de la critique and president of the Swiss Association of Film Journalists.
Although retired, he remains active as a film critic on his blog Sennhausers Filmblog and is a member of the Fiction Commission at the Zürcher Filmstiftung, the note states.
With this recognition, the Solothurn Film Festival aims to “underline the importance of strong and independent cultural journalism”. To mark the occasion, during the festival from January 21 to 28, a tribute will be paid to film criticism with a daily podcast directed by Sennhauser, together with young independent journalists and in cooperation with Radio Bern RaBe.
The Prix d’honneur is offered by the BK Atlantis foundation and has been awarded since 2003 to personalities who stand out for their contribution to Swiss film culture.
