Thousands rally against police violence in Lausanne

“The police have killed again,” said a speaker at the start of the rally outside the Montbenon courthouse. She vilified “a racist police force” and declared that “history was repeating itself”: four other black men had died in recent years as a result of police action in the canton of Vaud.
On the police side, the Association of Lausanne Police Officers (AFPL) offered its “support” to the four officers under investigation. It said that the presumption of innocence had been “swept aside” because of the “lack of discernment and restraint in certain media and public statements”.
The AFPL criticised “hasty conclusions, when the circumstances of the death are not even known yet”.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
