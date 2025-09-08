Driver caught going 225km/h in 100km/h zone in Ticino

Driver in Ticino caught going 225km/h in 100km/h zone. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

An Italian driver has been clocked at 225km/h instead of the permitted 100km/h near Balerna, southern Switzerland. The 22-year-old was reported to the public prosecutor's office in Ticino and was banned from driving in Switzerland.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Raserin im Tessin mit 225 statt der erlaubten 100 km/h erwischt Original Read more: Raserin im Tessin mit 225 statt der erlaubten 100 km/h erwischt

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The offence occurred on the A2 motorway shortly before 11pm on June 29, the Ticino cantonal police said on Monday. The 22-year-old was travelling south.

+ Driver faces $1,000,000 speeding fine

Thanks to an immediate investigation, the cantonal police were able to establish the identity of the driver, who lives in the region of Milan. She has since been questioned.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch