Gender quotas in Swiss sports federations to be repealed
There should be no quotas for gender representation on the governing bodies of umbrella associations and sports organisations. The House of Representatives intends to repeal a regulation that was only recently introduced.
On Tuesday it approved a motion tabled by Stefanie Heimgartner from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party by 109 votes to 81. Women’s quotas in sport are out of touch with reality, Heimgartner said, citing the Swiss Wrestling Federation – which has around 90% male members – as an example.
Federations could take it upon themselves to specifically promote women, she said. The criticised provision forms part of the ethical principles designed to protect athletes from violence and prevent abuses within federations.
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The government introduced the requirement for a gender balance of at least 40% for the leadership of the umbrella sports organisation Swiss Olympic and national federations and sports organisations in 2023. Exceptions are possible for federations that are unable to meet this target.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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