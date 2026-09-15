Gender quotas in Swiss sports federations to be repealed

Sports federations should not be required to meet gender quotas Keystone-SDA

There should be no quotas for gender representation on the governing bodies of umbrella associations and sports organisations. The House of Representatives intends to repeal a regulation that was only recently introduced.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Sportverbände sollen keine Geschlechterquoten einhalten müssen Original Read more: Sportverbände sollen keine Geschlechterquoten einhalten müssen

On Tuesday it approved a motion tabled by Stefanie Heimgartner from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party by 109 votes to 81. Women’s quotas in sport are out of touch with reality, Heimgartner said, citing the Swiss Wrestling Federation – which has around 90% male members – as an example.

Federations could take it upon themselves to specifically promote women, she said. The criticised provision forms part of the ethical principles designed to protect athletes from violence and prevent abuses within federations.

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More Swiss women company board quotas shows results This content was published on Effects of Swiss law to accelerate more women onto company boards beginning to be felt. Read more: Swiss women company board quotas shows results

The government introduced the requirement for a gender balance of at least 40% for the leadership of the umbrella sports organisation Swiss Olympic and national federations and sports organisations in 2023. Exceptions are possible for federations that are unable to meet this target.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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