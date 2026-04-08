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Swiss public broadcaster posts CHF 2.9m loss

The SBC recorded a loss of CHF2.9 million in 2025
SRG recorded a loss of CHF 2.9 million in 2025 Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) posted a loss of CHF2.9 million ($3.7 million) last year, largely because of weaker income from radio and television licence fees and advertising. Rising operating costs also weighed on the result, the company said on Wednesday.

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Swiss public broadcaster posts CHF 2.9m loss
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Overall, the SBC, Swissinfo’s parent company, finished the year with an operating result of CHF1.56 billion, down CHF2.9 million on 2024. Income from licence fees fell by CHF33.4 million, while advertising revenue dropped by CHF4.1 million.

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The fall was partly offset by higher sponsorship income linked to major sporting events during the year, as well as the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel.

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Operating costs rose by CHF11.4 million, largely because of provisions linked to restructuring as part of the company’s transformation. Staff costs, however, fell by CHF15.6 million, after the workforce was cut by 248 full‑time equivalent roles, a reduction of 4.3%.

Translated from French by AI/sp

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR