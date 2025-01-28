Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Swiss St Bernard foundation turns 20

St. Bernard Foundation in Martigny VS celebrates its 20th birthday
St Bernard Foundation in Martigny celebrates its 20th birthday. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss St Bernard foundation turns 20
Listening: Swiss St Bernard foundation turns 20

The Fondation Barry du Grand-St-Bernard in Martigny, southwestern Switzerland, is celebrating its 20th anniversary on Tuesday. Since its establishment, almost 500 puppies have been born at the foundation's breeding station in the Lower Valais.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Twenty years ago, the future of breeding the dogs of the Augustinian canons of the Great St Bernard Pass was uncertain. The canons announced that they wanted to part with their breeding programme. There were no longer enough of them to fulfil all their duties.

On January 28, 2005, a foundation was set up in Martigny to continue breeding the 300-year-old breed in place of the canons. Since then, the foundation has been the owner of the world’s oldest and most important breeding location of the famous Swiss dog.

During this time, 456 puppies from 69 litters have been born at the breeding station in Lower Valais, the Fondation Barry said in a press release. The initial five employees have now grown to 45. The St Bernard kennel has grown from 15 to over 30 dogs.

Theme park

The St Bernard became famous through its use as an avalanche dog by the canons. Barry is said to have saved the lives of over 40 people in the 19th century.

More

However, today’s breed no longer has much in common with this dog. St Bernards have become heavy and bulky. As avalanche dogs, they have been replaced by dogs of other breeds.

A new theme park with an area of 20,000 square metres is currently under construction in Martigny. The opening is planned for next summer. A total of CHF24 million ($26.5 million) has been budgeted for the construction costs.

More

More

Black drink saves from white death

This content was published on From Wednesday the barrels round the necks of the Swiss Alpine Club’s 135 official mountain rescue dogs will be replaced by miniature Nespresso-style coffee machines. “It was a purely business decision,” said Jörg Ettinghadt from the Swiss Alpine Club. “The global financial crisis has meant we’ve got to either cut back the number of dogs…

Read more: Black drink saves from white death

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
58 Likes
103 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Simplon tunnel renovation leads to restrictions on train services

More

Simplon Tunnel renovation leads to restrictions on train services

This content was published on The Simplon railroad tunnel between Valais and Italy will be renovated over the next four years. The first construction phase will begin at the beginning of February and last until the end of July.

Read more: Simplon Tunnel renovation leads to restrictions on train services
Little Basel celebrates Vogel Gryff

More

Basel celebrates 14th-century Vogel Gryff tradition

This content was published on The three characters Wilde Maa (the wild man), Vogel Gryff (the griffin) and Leu (the lion) danced on the Mittlerebrücke (Middle Bridge) in front of hundreds of spectators and guests of honour.

Read more: Basel celebrates 14th-century Vogel Gryff tradition

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR