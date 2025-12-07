St Nicholas attracts over 30,000 people in Fribourg
More than 30,000 people celebrated St Nicholas and his entourage in the Swiss city of Fribourg on Saturday. In his address, the city saint delivered his message of peace and criticised the cantonal austerity measures.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
As usual, St Nicholas humorously summarised current events, talking about health insurance premiums and the 100th birthday of the artist Jean Tinguely. He also touched on world peace: “Even Switzerland, which is so proud of its neutrality, has not always found the right words to promote peace,” he said.
In his speech, the city saint also addressed the canton’s so-called Programme for the Restructuring of Public Finances (PFAS): “Cuts are being made here, cuts are being made there, savings are being made everywhere,” he said. “It would be time to give the decision-makers a dictionary with the page ‘solidarity’ in it!”
Beforehand, St Nicholas and his entourage set off on the traditional procession through the city centre to the cathedral, where he gave a half-hour speech. The event was broadcast on a large screen on the town hall square. On Sunday, the family day will extend the festival.
More
How Swiss festive bad boy Schmutzli cleaned up his act
Adapted from German by AI/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.