Geneva cathedral packed for Jean Ziegler’s farewell ceremony

St Peter’s Cathedral was packed for Jean Ziegler’s funeral in Geneva Keystone-SDA

St Peter’s Cathedral in Geneva was full for Jean Ziegler’s farewell ceremony. On Thursday, in an unprecedented move, the left-wing anthem The Internationale was played on the organ and sung in unison in this iconic venue to pay tribute to the former politician and sociologist.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Cathédrale Saint-Pierre pleine pour l’adieu à Jean Ziegler à Genève Original Read more: Cathédrale Saint-Pierre pleine pour l’adieu à Jean Ziegler à Genève

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Not only Geneva’s left-wing community, but also UN representatives and nationals from other countries wanted to be there. “The ceremony is going to be as long as a speech by Fidel Castro, but I hope it will be less boring,” warned Pastor Emmanuel Rolland. He was not wrong: tributes and songs from activists, which had people holding up their phones as if at a concert, followed one after another for nearly two-and-a-half hours.

“Geneva is losing one of its greatest voices of conscience,” began Mayor Christina Kitsos. The tributes recalled the former UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food’s campaigns against famine and injustice.

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“Jean Ziegler is well-known and admired,” said former Swiss President Micheline Calmy-Rey. She referred to the accusations of treason levelled against him when he criticised the Swiss banks. “Nothing could be further from the truth. Jean loved Switzerland, but that love made him demanding,” she added, before thanking him, on the verge of tears.

The socialist’s fame extended far beyond Switzerland’s borders. Since his death a week ago, bags of tributes have arrived from all over the world at the family home in the Geneva countryside. Chileans living in Switzerland, Congolese living in Switzerland, Palestinians, Iranians and Sahrawis all highlighted during the ceremony the importance of this man on the international stage.

‘A giant’ at the UN

For all experts on the UN human rights system, “Jean Ziegler will not merely be a predecessor. He was a giant,” stated Francesca Albanese, the Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, in a letter.

French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon would have liked to be there but sent a video message instead. “He will always be missed among our ranks,” he said of Jean Ziegler. “Everyone could see, just by looking at him, the depth of his commitment.”

The family then spoke of the lesser-known Jean Ziegler – a loving soul, according to his wife Erica, his son Dominique and his grandson Théo. The “activist” was also a “confidant” and a “unifying force”, “a bit clingy” in his enthusiasm. And the pacifist didn’t shy away from a pillow fight or a game of air pistol.

But activism always comes back. It would appear “that he protested against the G7” while dodging tear gas and police cordons, said Dominique Ziegler, a well-known theatre director, as placards bearing his portrait were held aloft last Sunday. “My father was the most hated man in Switzerland” but “I never heard him complain”, he added.

Jean Ziegler will be buried at the Cimetière des Rois in Geneva.

Adapted from French by AI/ts

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