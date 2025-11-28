Stadler appeals against Siemens rail contract

Stadler Rail has lodged an appeal against the huge order placed by Swiss Federal Railways with Siemens for new double-decker trains. Even after analysing the documents in depth, the Federal Railways' assessment is incomprehensible, Stadler said on Friday.

The appeal had been submitted to the Federal Administrative Court on Thursday. It was said that an independent review of the award was appropriate. The CH-Media newspapers had previously reported on the appeal.

Stadler’s offer, which is based on the double-decker train that has proven itself in daily use, was valued too low compared to a train that only exists on paper. “It is incomprehensible to Stadler how the winning bid could stand out in the evaluated criteria such as operating costs, quality, maintenance, sustainability or service contracts,” it wrote.

+ Stadler Rail plans to appeal Siemens’ big Swiss rail contract

On November 7, Swiss Federal Railways awarded the billion-franc contract for 116 double-decker trains for the Zurich S-Bahn and western Switzerland to Siemens. Shortly afterwards, Stadler boss Peter Spuhler spoke of a wrong decision and announced that he would consider an appeal.

