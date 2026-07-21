Cyberattackers demand CHF10m from Swiss train maker Stadler
Cybercriminals have demanded a ransom of CHF10 million from Swiss rail equipment manufacturer Stadler Rail to return data stolen from one of its suppliers during a cyberattack.
Stadler says its own IT systems were not compromised and production is continuing as normal.
Stadler will not pay the ransom demanded by the cybercriminal group Everest and has filed a police report, the company announced in a statement on Tuesday.
Access to specific technical data from one of Stadler’s suppliers was gained using compromised login credentials for a trading platform. These credentials subsequently fell into the hands of the cybercriminals, the statement said. The group’s IT systems have not been compromised and are operating normally, it added.
The stolen data poses no security risk. No sensitive personal data was stolen, Stadler clarified.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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