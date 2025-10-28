Swiss white collar worker shortfall more pronounced
The shortage of highly qualified workers is getting worse in Switzerland. Around 70% of professions such as medicine, architecture, physiotherapy, notary and careers guidance see staff shortages as a major problem in their sector.
This shortage has a direct impact on clients and patients, with longer waiting times and even refusals to treat patients, according to a survey published on Tuesday by the Swiss Union of Liberal Professions (USPL).
What’s more, the self-employed route is becoming less and less attractive to young graduates, notes the press release.
There are many reasons for this shortage. First and foremost, respondents cited a growing pay gap with comparable positions in the civil service and a perceived excessive administrative burden. On the other hand, the quality of the training is not in question.
The USPL is calling for urgent measures, in particular an increase in the number of training places in the health and technical fields and an increase in fees.
