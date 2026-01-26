Valais allocates CHF10 million for Crans-Montana victims
The Valais cantonal government is to provide CHF10 million ($12.9 million) to the foundation that is to be set up to help the victims of the fire in Crans-Montana and their families. Valais will also pay the funeral and repatriation costs of the deceased.
The canton has chosen to apply the recommendations of the Conference of Cantonal Directors of Social Affairs (CDAS). In particular, these provide for the rapid, coordinated and unbureaucratic granting of assistance under the Federal Act on Assistance to Crime Victims (LAVI).
Valais will release financial aid to victims without waiting for an assessment of whether the costs will be covered by insurance, which will take place at a later date.
The incident, which occurred on New Year’s Eve in the Valais ski resort, left 40 people dead and 116 injured.
The CDAS considers as victims, in addition to those who died or were injured, those who were in the establishment at the time of the event, those who entered to save someone, as well as those who were in the immediate vicinity of the tragedy and who feared for the physical integrity of a loved one in the bar.
