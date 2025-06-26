Swiss storm damage more frequent and more expensive

Storm damage has increased by 126% in the last ten years. Costs have risen by 133% in the same period, according to Helvetia Insurance.

This accumulation of severe weather events from 2021 to 2024 is exceptional, the insurance group said. Claims increased in all areas such as storms, floods, landslides, rockfalls and hail.

However, hail damage was the most expensive. In the last ten years, reported hail damage has risen by 366% and the amount of damage by as much as 490%.

Adrian Kollegger from the Helvetia Executive Board was quoted as saying that the sharp increase was due to climate change. “We expect that the loss amounts will continue to rise in the future as a result of climate change.”

