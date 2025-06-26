Swiss storm damage more frequent and more expensive

This accumulation of severe weather events from 2021 to 2024 is exceptional, the insurance group said. Claims increased in all areas such as storms, floods, landslides, rockfalls and hail.
However, hail damage was the most expensive. In the last ten years, reported hail damage has risen by 366% and the amount of damage by as much as 490%.
Adrian Kollegger from the Helvetia Executive Board was quoted as saying that the sharp increase was due to climate change. “We expect that the loss amounts will continue to rise in the future as a result of climate change.”
Swiss cantons handed extra funds to repair weather damage
This content was published on
Swiss cantons cantons that suffered severe weather damage in the summer of 2024, will get more funds.
