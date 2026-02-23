Blizzard in US forces SWISS to cancel flights
The snowstorm hitting the north-eastern United States is also causing disruption to air traffic with Switzerland.
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) had to cancel nine flights between the US and Geneva or Zurich, the airline told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS on Monday.
Three flights scheduled on Sunday from Zurich to New York, Newark and Boston as well as a flight between Geneva and New York were cancelled, SWISS’s press office said.
The company also cancelled the same flights on Monday between Zurich and New York, Newark and Boston, as well as a flight between Geneva and New York, it added. No further cancellations are planned at present, SWISS said.
The airline “regrets the inconvenience” caused to its passengers. “Our employees are doing everything they can to minimise the impact on our passengers and provide them with the best possible support,” it said.
