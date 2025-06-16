Switzerland hit by heavy summer storms

The injured man was hit by a fallen branch in canton Bern and was taken to hospital by a helicopter of the Swiss air rescue service Rega.
Falling trees and branches caused traffic disruptions in Biel and throughout the Seeland, a police spokeswoman said.
Wind gusts reached 140 km/h in Neuchâtel and 127 km/h in Grenchen, the meteorological service Meteonews reported on the X social network.
The violence of the storm prompted the organisers of an open-air festival in Neuchâtel to evacuate the event site and cancel concerts. The material damage to the festival infrastructure is considerable.
A severe storm warning was issued for practically the entire northern side of the Alps.
