Swiss dental implant specialist Straumann appoints new CEO

Straumann exceeds expectations in the first half of the year; new CEO Keystone-SDA

Swiss dental implant manufacturer Straumann has named Christopher Norbye as its new CEO from December 1.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Straumann fait mieux que prévu au premier semestre, nouveau patron Original Read more: Straumann fait mieux que prévu au premier semestre, nouveau patron

Norbye will succeed Guillaume Daniellot, who has decided to leave the company after nearly 20 years of service, including seven years at the helm of the group.

Straumann saw its results exceed expectations in the first six months of the year, highlighting in particular the optimisation of its supply chain.

The Basel-based group has confirmed its forecasts for 2026 and, in the process, appointed a new chief executive.

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From January to the end of June, Straumann’s revenue rose by 2.3% compared with the same period last year to CHF1.38 billion, representing organic growth of 7.8%.

In the second quarter, revenue rose by 5.9% to CHF707 million. The dental implant specialist attributes this result to its strategy, “which is delivering tangible results”.

Operating profit (EBIT) stood at CHF350.6 million, compared with CHF329.6 million a year earlier. The corresponding margin was 25.4%, compared with 24.4% in 2025.

Net profit soared from CHF238 million a year ago to CHF350.7 million.

Regional results

In terms of geographical regions, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as North America, recorded organic growth of over 8%. In the Asia-Pacific region, however, whilst growth stood at 4.2% (compared with 19.6% a year earlier), it actually fell by 2% in Swiss francs.

Straumann is nevertheless pleased with this result, achieved “despite the ongoing impact of the situation in China”. In Latin America, the group posted another quarter of double-digit growth, at 17.5%.

The results presented are in line with the expectations of analysts surveyed by the AWP agency as regards turnover, but exceed expectations in terms of EBIT, forecast at CHF342.6 million, the corresponding margin, expected to be 24.9%, and net profit, forecast at CHF247.2 million.

Straumann has reaffirmed its full-year forecasts. It continues to anticipate high single-digit organic revenue growth for 2026 and confirms its profitability forecasts, which were revised upwards in June, regarding an increase in the core EBIT margin of approximately 140 to 170 basis points at constant exchange rates in 2025.

“This improvement is expected to be spread evenly between the first and second halves of the year,” the company said.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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