Swiss Senate wants to boost higher vocational training

Strengthening higher vocational education and training in Switzerland Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss Senate has adopted a government proposal to improve the attractiveness of higher vocational education and training, in particular by introducing new names for diplomas.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Renforcer la formation professionnelle supérieure en Suisse Original Read more: Renforcer la formation professionnelle supérieure en Suisse

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The government has come up with a plan to introduce four measures to support higher education. First, higher vocational training diplomas must be supplemented with the terms “Professional Bachelor” and “Professional Master”. These additional titles may only be used in conjunction with the protected titles of the diplomas concerned. On Monday the Senate accepted the amendment by 32 votes to ten.

+ Swiss vocational training: a social equaliser?

The draft also provides for the addition of English as a possible supplementary examination language for federal professional and higher professional examinations, as is already the case for other tertiary-level qualifications. Two other measures will provide greater legal certainty for higher education institutions.

The dossier now goes to the House of Representatives.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch