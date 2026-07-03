Swiss study: solitary confinement counterproductive

Study: solitary confinement is a double-edged sword and should be abolished Keystone-SDA

Solitary confinement in prisons is ineffective or even counterproductive, according to a study, whose authors are calling for the abolition of this form of detention in Switzerland.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Studio: isolamento in cella è un boomerang, va abolito Original Read more: Studio: isolamento in cella è un boomerang, va abolito

The research was carried out by Thierry Urwyler, a professor of criminal law, together with Iris Weidmann, Thomas Noll and Nina Schnyder, who work at the Office for the Enforcement of Sentences and Reintegration of canton Zurich. Previously, the topic had only been the subject of sporadic studies in Switzerland.

In an interview published on Friday by the University of Zurich, Urwyler says that people with mental health issues, in particular, tend to comply even less with the rules following their arrest. Furthermore, solitary confinement can lead to a deterioration in mental health, for example by increasing the risk of suicide.

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Some of the international studies analysed for the Swiss investigation show that being held in solitary confinement can, among other things, increase the likelihood of reoffending after release. The authors therefore regard it as an ineffective, if not harmful, measure that cannot be constitutionally justified.

According to Urwyler, Pöschwies Prison in Regensdorf, canton Zurich, has already amended its policy and now imposes solitary confinement less frequently. This is “an important and commendable step”, he said.

According to the four specialists behind the study, a plan is needed to set out how to end this practice as quickly as possible. In addition, a multidisciplinary committee, rather than the current purely legal bodies, should conduct a review of detentions. Finally, solitary confinement should be geared more towards therapy, so that prisoners no longer have to remain in their cells for 22 hours without any activities.

Translated from Italian, sub-edited by ts

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