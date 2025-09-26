Swiss to inherit more than ever in 2025

Study: Swiss will bequeath more than ever before in 2025 Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

According to estimates, around CHF100 billion will be bequeathed or given away in Switzerland this year - a new record.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Studie: Schweizer vererben 2025 so viel wie nie zuvor Original Read more: Studie: Schweizer vererben 2025 so viel wie nie zuvor

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to a study, the median wealth of married couples is around CHF1.4 million.

+ Inheritance tax vote spooks Swiss super-rich

This means that half of people bequeath more and the other half less than this amount. The differences are enormous, as the analysis of over 3,000 households published on Friday by the VZ Wealth Centre revealed. A quarter of married couples leave behind less than CHF829,000, while another quarter can pass on more than CHF2.4 million.

Some 84% of the people surveyed own their own home. As a rule, this is the largest part of their assets. In addition to property, assets also include account balances, securities and investments.

Inheritance after 70th birthday

Married couples most frequently choose an inheritance contract (44%), while cohabiting couples usually make a will (91%). Individuals almost invariably make arrangements by will. Many testators only make advance inheritance payments after the age of 70, with the median amount being around CHF140,000.

In traditional family constellations, the money goes almost exclusively to the surviving partner and later to the children. In patchwork families, childless couples and individuals, the circle of beneficiaries is much broader.

Childless individuals and couples also comparatively often include third parties or charitable organisations, particularly in the areas of health, social affairs and research.

Few have digital legacies

The survey revealed that the majority only deal with their estate around the time of retirement. Some 89% appoint an executor to ease the burden on relatives, usually their partner first.

Only 1% also deal with the digital estate. This involves online banking, email accounts, cloud storage, social media profiles, digital photos and credit card payments.

According to the study, disputes are rather rare. The most common causes of disputes in inheritance distribution are a lack of acceptance of the arrangements made and perceived unequal treatment.

More

More Demographics Swiss remain world’s second-richest people This content was published on The global population became wealthier in 2024, a new report says. Switzerland remains in second place internationally in terms of net wealth. Read more: Swiss remain world’s second-richest people

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content