Climate change forces Swiss dog race to take place on grass

The 53rd edition of the international sled dog races in Saignelégier, northwestern Switzerland, was held on Saturday and Sunday on grass for the second year running, owing to the lack of snow.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Succès pour les courses de chiens de traîneaux à Saignelégier (JU) Original Read more: Succès pour les courses de chiens de traîneaux à Saignelégier (JU)

The event attracted 7,000 spectators. Attendance was more or less the same as last year, the first “green” edition, said Toinette Wisard, co-president of the organising committee.

“You can’t compare a green year with a white year on snow,” Wisard said. A total of 45 mushers set off, compared with the usual 130. As was the case last year, it was mainly regional teams and spectators who flocked to Saignelégier.

“We are delighted to have been able to offer this event to the public,” she added. On Monday, the organising committee had announced its decision to organise the event under the green option, a choice that avoided the need for the event to be cancelled. Races were held using karts with wheels, mountain bikes pulled by dogs and canicross competitions.

This formula guarantees the safety of both mushers and dogs. No accidents or injuries were reported at the end of the weekend,” Wisard said.

What’s more, the decision to have the huskies race on snow or grass is designed to ensure the event’s long-term future, by sparing it the uncertainty associated with weather conditions.

The Franches-Montagnes, at an altitude of 1,000 metres, has suffered from a decline in snow cover over the years, as have other comparable regions.

Adapted from French by AI/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

