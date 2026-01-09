Sunrise to cut up to 190 jobs

Sunrise plans to cut up to 190 jobs Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Sunrise, the second-largest Swiss telecoms group, plans to cut up to 190 jobs, it announced on Thursday.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Sunrise plant Abbau von bis zu 190 Stellen Original Read more: Sunrise plant Abbau von bis zu 190 Stellen

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This means that around 7% of the jobs will disappear. Sunrise has a total of 2,653 employees. The online portal Inside Paradeplatz first reported on the job cuts on Thursday morning, citing insiders.

The Sunrise group said it intends to simplify its corporate structure. The aim of the cuts is “shorter decision-making paths thanks to greater management spans and fewer hierarchical levels”, it said. Efficiency is also to be increased, including through the use of new technologies. Numerous managers are also affected by the cuts, Sunrise wrote.

Shop and customer service employees with direct customer contact are largely excluded from the job cuts. Apprentices will not be cut at all, it added.

+ Swiss unemployment continues to rise

Sunrise did not provide any information on the financial savings resulting from the job cuts when asked by the news agency AWP.

Consultation procedure initiated

The consultation process has been initiated. Once it has been completed, probably in February or March, a decision will be made on the number of redundancies. The existing social plan will be applied for those affected. In addition to financial support, they will also receive assistance in finding a new job.

Employees aged 58 and over will receive a fixed-term employment contract until they reach the age of 62. From the age of 62, Sunrise makes contributions with a view to early retirement.

The group is thus once again widening the gap in the workforce. The company had already cut 166 of the originally planned 180 jobs in spring 2024.

As part of the consultation process, the Syndicom trade union demanded that Sunrise refrain from making any redundancies. The company should seriously look for alternatives, Syndicom wrote in a statement: “The new redundancy plans are unacceptable. The workforce has achieved a great deal in recent years – they deserve job security instead of further redundancy plans.”

Adapted from German by AI/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories