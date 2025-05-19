Survey: most Swiss ready to steer clear of US products due to tariffs

Swiss consumers are turning their backs on "Made in the USA" products.
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
A majority of Swiss and European consumers say they are prepared to opt out of buying American products like Coca-Cola and Nike in protest at US tariffs, a study shows.
This content was published on
May 19, 2025 - 15:31
The survey was conducted in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, France and Italy by Yougov on behalf of the online retailer Galaxus. A total of 5,263 people, including 1,034 in Switzerland, took part.
The results show that 54% of Swiss consumers say they are prepared to steer clear of American products. Only Austria recorded a higher figure (57%).
Translated from French by DeepL/sb
How we use technology to translate
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
