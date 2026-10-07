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Swedish king visits Zurich innovation hub

The King of Sweden in Zurich to explore innovative solutions
The King of Sweden in Zurich to explore innovative solutions Keystone-SDA

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden paid a low-profile visit to Zurich on Monday.

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Swedish king visits Zurich innovation hub
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Keystone-SDA

The king and his delegation visited the Innovation Park in Dübendorf, as well as the federal technology institute ETH Zurich and several companies.

The Swedish king was welcomed by Zurich government president Carmen Walker Späh, according to the cantonal authorities on Tuesday. The visit concluded with a meal at the Zunfthaus am Meisen, a historic guild house in Zurich’s Old Town.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR