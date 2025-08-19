Boating and swimming to be banned on part of River Aare in Bern
From September, the city and canton of Bern will be carrying out extensive construction work on the River Aare to protect against flooding and to renovate the Marzili outdoor pool. Boating on and swimming in the Aare will be temporarily prohibited for safety reasons.
The two major municipal projects are the flood protection project called “Gebietsschutz Quartiere an der Aare” and the renovation of the Marzili outdoor pool. Coordinated with the two city projects, the canton is repairing various embankments and removing gravel from the Aare at Schwellenmätteli.
Energie Wasser Bern is using the closure of the Marzili open-air swimming pool to replace the utility lines along the site, as the city and its partners announced on Tuesday. The construction work is closely coordinated and will be carried out in stages over several winter months. This means that operations at the baths and on the Aare can continue throughout the summer.
For safety reasons, swimming and boating will be prohibited from September 22 until spring 2026.
