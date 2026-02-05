SWISS adds second Airbus A350 to its fleet
Swiss International Airlines has taken delivery of its second Airbus A350 long-haul aircraft.
The new aircraft named “Delémont” will make its first passenger flight from Zurich to Montreal on 23 February 23, the Lufthansa subsidiary announced in a press release on Wednesday. From the 2026 summer timetable, the A350 will be used on long-haul flights to Boston and Seoul. More A350s will be added to the fleet over the course of the year. SWISS has ordered a total of 10 to modernise its long-haul fleet.
In addition, the existing Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft will be refurbished. The installation of a new cabin on these aircraft will begin this year.
