Swiss to strengthen digital defence during NATO exercise
The Swiss Armed Forces will be taking part in a NATO digital defence exercise in Poland from Wednesday. For three weeks, the experts will test networking with the systems of 40 other nations.
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The aim of the exercise is to further develop technical standards and procedures “across alliance borders”, the Swiss Armed Forces announced on Tuesday.
Specialised units from the Cyber Command and the Operations Command as well as representatives from Armasuisse and other IT and security sectors are taking part in the exercise in Bydgoszcz. The focus is on the exchange of information and secure communication solutions.
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The Swiss Armed Forces are paying particular attention to operations in space: the integration of satellite-based real-time situation pictures shows how important digital and technical networking is for joint military operations, according to the Armed Forces.
The Swiss Armed Forces regularly take part in NATO exercises, including cyber exercises. The joint exercise with NATO member and partner states is important for promoting “multinational interoperability”.
The results are to be evaluated in the coming months and incorporated into the army’s ongoing digitalisation and networking projects.
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Adapted from German by AI/ts
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