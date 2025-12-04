Swiss Army opts for most economical pistol model

Swiss Army opts for most favourable pistol model Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The SIG Sauer P320 will be the Swiss Army's new service pistol. The army intends to procure 50,000 of them in a first instalment. It is the most budget-friendly model, according to Armasuisse. A mid double-digit million euro sum is earmarked for this.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Armee entscheidet sich für günstigstes Pistolenmodell Original Read more: Schweizer Armee entscheidet sich für günstigstes Pistolenmodell

There were three models to choose from: Glock G45 Gen 5, Heckler & Koch SFP9 and SIG Sauer P320. All of them were subjected to “intensive and comprehensive technical testing, a troop trial and the examination of logistical aspects”, the Federal Armaments Office Armasuisse wrote on Thursday.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Only the Glock G45 met all the criteria but wasn’t chosen.

“However, an overall armaments policy and economic assessment showed that the SIG Sauer P320 model had substantial advantages in relevant areas,” Armasuisse wrote.

The SIG Sauer did not fulfil one technical requirement and also led to “non-approval for troop suitability”. However, all safety-relevant aspects were assured. The manufacturer has now promised “binding” improvements.

The cheapest option

According to a review, the new service pistol has the lowest total costs compared to the other test models over its planned service life of 30 years. A total of 140,000 of these are needed. Armasuisse initially intends to order 50,000. According to the current budget, an amount in the mid double-digit millions has been set aside for the procurement.

More

More Swiss Politics Seven weaknesses in ‘Fortress Switzerland’ This content was published on The Swiss Armed Forces are facing considerable challenges. A look at seven problems that the next defence minister will have to address. Read more: Seven weaknesses in ‘Fortress Switzerland’

In addition, the manufacturer SIG Sauer has announced the relocation of key production elements to Switzerland. The procurement would thus be in line with the government’s armaments policy strategy. This envisages maintaining and developing security-relevant industrial capabilities in Switzerland.

The SIG Sauer P320 thus replaces the previous standard pistol – the SIG P220, which was introduced 50 years ago.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories